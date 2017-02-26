Paul Andrew Resurrects Salvatore Ferragamo’s Iconic F Heel for His First Collection At the Brand

View Slideshow Salvatore Ferragamo's fall '17 collection at Milan Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

With archives as rich as this Florentine/Los Angeles house’s, Salvatore Ferragamo’s new creative director for women’s shoes Paul Andrew wisely did his research. The iconic F heel, a cutout wedge feat of ergonomics, was first introduced in 1947. Since then, it has influenced everyone from Giuseppe Zanotti to Manolo Blahnik. Andrew’s was the sleekest iteration yet, in black with a gold heel, which complemented the minimalist clothing by fellow new designer Fulvio Rigoni.

Elsewhere, Andrew took on the season’s high-fashion hiker trend, with a heeled and croc embossed version and a v-vamp style as well. But the F heels were the most A+.

Salvatore Ferragamo’s fall ’17 collection at Milan Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Salvatore Ferragamo fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For the full collection, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Sergio Rossi Staged A Futuristic ‘Show of Legs’ at Milan Fashion Week

Missoni Spreads Message of Solidarity and Serenity at Milan Fashion Week

Gianvito Rossi’s Japan-Inspired Collection Featured Gilded Dragons & Cherry Blossoms

Alexandre Birman’s Milan Fashion Week Presentation Was a Family Affair

Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017