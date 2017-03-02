Robert Clergerie’s Fall 2017 Shoes Have a Women’s Empowerment Message

Robert Clergerie fall '17 collection. Xavier Garnet

“We did a lot of heels you can wear for work or for play . ” That’s how Robert Clergerie president Eva Taub summed up the core of the French heritage label’s new collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week today.



This season, the brand was inspired by “Slave of New York,” a 1989 film that focused on “the idea of female empowerment and burning the candle at both ends,” Taub said.



As usual, creative director Roland Mouret incorporated Clergerie’s signature menswear details and explored two casual themes this season in the form of a flatform wedge and rubber latex sneaker.

The label also looked to perfect the ubiquitous stretch boot with a techno satin version. “Clergerie brought the stretch to shoes very early on,” Taub said.

Elsewhere in the collection, fur was incorporated in traditional laceup styles, giving extra allure to a tried-and-true look. The Paris-based brand also showed off its second footwear collaboration with buzzy ready-to-wear label Self-Portrait.

Robert Clergerie fall ’17 collection. Xavier Granet

The eight-piece collection, which debuted at Self-Portrait’s runway show during New York Fashion Week, focused on boots with statement details, such as metal eyelets, grosgrain ribbons, leather buckles and cutout detailing. A lace-up thigh-high boot proved that Mouret and Clergerie are not afraid to venture outside their comfort zones.



“The collaboration is unexpected because it’s quite feminine,” said Taub. “It looks very different from the rest of the collection, but there is the thick heel. It’s quite comfortable.”

