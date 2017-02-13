Proenza Schouler Showed Its Softer Side With Wrap-Tied Sandals

View Slideshow Proenza Schouler fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez aren’t exactly known for their subdued style, but the design duo made attempts at showing a softer side this season. The label’s fall ’17 show at New York Fashion Week Monday featured graphic ready-to-wear that was all sharp cuts and punchy colors, but the footwear collection was decidedly more pared back, including the wrap-tied gladiator sandals that were — gasp — relatively simple.

Proenza Schouler fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Proenza Schouler fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The knotted sandals featured angled metal block heels and were offered in nude, black or pale blue leather. They were a dramatic change from the label’s runway shoes last season, which were extra clunky. It was unexpected, and nice, to see a Proenza single sole. The sandals were especially eye-catching when paired with their cap-sleeved wrap dresses — another look that felt refreshingly simple for the label — and wrap-tied knitwear pieces.

Proenza’s glam-grunge aesthetic did sneak its way in, though. The designers showed pointy ankle boots this season, either in silver metallic or striped mixed-media treatments. They lent a sharper, more menswear-inspired vibe to the oversize shearling coats.

Proenza Schouler fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Proenza Schouler fall ’17 collection.

For more of the Proenza Schouler shoes, click through the gallery.

Shoe of the Day at New York Fashion Week: Tibi’s Crushed Velvet Pumps

Tanya Taylor Shows Unexpected Shoe Collaboration at NewYork Fashion Week

Self-Portrait’s Collaboration With Robert Clergerie Debuts at New York Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham Will Unveil a Full Shoe Collection at New York Fashion Week

Gypsy Sport’s Fall 2017 Collection at New York Fashion Week