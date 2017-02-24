Cardboard Pumps With Packing-Tape Toes Are Part of Moschino’s Fall ’17 Collection

View Slideshow Moschino fall '17 collection at Milan Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Moschino’s Jeremy Scott sees beauty and endless irony in the every day — and even, as the fall ’17 collection attested, one man’s trash.

The designer’s latest collection, presented on Thursday at Milan Fashion Week, was a wacky reminder of an important elementary school adage: reduce, reuse, recycle. And, oh, did he ever.

Think cardboard beige pumps with packing-tape toe caps, shipping carton boots and signage-printed stretch waders. The double entendre and overarching ridiculousness of creating luxury shoes and dresses that mimicked garbage bags, bubble wrap, shower curtains and carpets were not lost on anyone, especially Scott.

To take his bow, he wore a shirt splashed with “You can’t put a price on fashion.” Ain’t that the truth. Now, if only he had actually figured out a way to incorporate repurposed elements into his collection instead of merely in send-up form. With his powerful reach, it seemed a missed opportunity to walk his talk.

