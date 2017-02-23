Prada’s Fall ’17 Runway Show Felt Like A Slumber Party

View Slideshow Prada fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Step into my teenage bedroom, Miuccia Prada seemed to suggest, as guests were seated on a bedroom set complete with faux-fur blankets, art house posters and feminist paraphernalia pasted to the walls for the fall 2017 runway show in Milan today.

From this plush perch, Prada sent out a unusually (for her, for the fall season) peppy assortment of looks that fused alpine cool with eccentric glamour and a rule-less sense of play. And in these dark, uncertain times, fashion that’s both happy and full of characteristic smarts couldn’t be more welcome.

Take the shoes, which came fully decorated and aimed to please. There were teetering stiletto mules tricked out in gold hammered hardware, color-block pointed pumps that lost all their haughtiness due to coaster-size buttons at the side, fluffy feathered sandals, embroidered cuissardes, plus loafers and apres-ski boots covered in a rainbow of curly wooly mammoth furs.

In an act of unabashed eccentricity, the same furs and feathers were also key to the ready-to-wear. Given fashion’s current penchant for hyper-styled, mix and clash looks, it was a compelling argument for head-to-toe coordinated dressing.

