Michael Kors’ Fall Collection Is All About Monochromatic Dressing

View Slideshow Michael Kors fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Neutral doesn’t have to mean a snoozefest. Michael Kors fall ’17 coed collection, shown at New York Fashion Week today, made the case for monochromatic dressing. The designer showed luxe, everyday pieces in easy-to-wear shades — think lots of camel, grey, black, burgundy and olive green.

Michael Kors fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

His women’s collection had a slight menswear influence. An oversize topcoat was paired with baggy trousers. A double-breasted camel vest was paired with embossed below-the-knee boots and long gloves. There were also hefty fur coats galore and leather pumps with high-cut vamps.

Michael Kors fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Never one to say no to a sequin, Kors also showed a series of glitzy looks, like the straight-cut dresses in sequined leopard prints. He paired them with simple ankle-strap sandals or slouchy suede boots.

Michael Kors fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

As for the men’s offering, the designer fused sporty with dressy. Ribbed wool hoodies were paired with topcoats. Fur-trimed puffer coats played up the outdoorsy feel of the leather hiker boots, which were styled with all of the men’s looks. Plaid suits were mixed with herringbone coats.