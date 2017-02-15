Michael Kors’ Fall Collection Is All About Monochromatic Dressing

Michael Kors fall '17 collection.
Neutral doesn’t have to mean a snoozefest. Michael Kors fall ’17 coed collection, shown at New York Fashion Week today, made the case for monochromatic dressing. The designer showed luxe, everyday pieces in easy-to-wear shades — think lots of camel, grey, black, burgundy and olive green.

His women’s collection had a slight menswear influence. An oversize topcoat was paired with baggy trousers. A double-breasted camel vest was paired with embossed below-the-knee boots and long gloves. There were also hefty fur coats galore and leather pumps with high-cut vamps.
Never one to say no to a sequin, Kors also showed a series of glitzy looks, like the straight-cut dresses in sequined leopard prints. He paired them with simple ankle-strap sandals or slouchy suede boots.
As for the men’s offering, the designer fused sporty with dressy. Ribbed wool hoodies were paired with topcoats. Fur-trimed puffer coats played up the outdoorsy feel of the leather hiker boots, which were styled with all of the men’s looks. Plaid suits were mixed with herringbone coats.
