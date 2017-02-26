Marni’s New Creative Director Francesco Risso Gives the Brand a Reboot for Fall

View Slideshow Marni fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

It’s a tough gig succeeding the founder of much loved brand who has built it through blood, sweat and tears, but on Sunday in Milan, Francesco Risso pulled it off with aplomb. It is easy to see why Marni’s parent company OTB group’s Renzo Rosso chose a Prada alum.

While Marni’s off-key DNA was still in the footwear with plenty of archival references, Risso dialed down the clomp factor and executed it with a new lightness of touch.

Sandals came with extended winkle picker toes and architectural orb heels, or the surrealist animal paws you might find on a Chippendale chair. Fluffy accents were applied judiciously.

A new season boot was a patent mid-calf rain boot – of which we have already seen our fair share this fashion month – with a pinhead heel. It came with directional snub toes for diehard Marni-ites or more commercial pointed alternatives that have a broader appeal.

Marni fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Marni fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

To view the full collection, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Sergio Rossi Staged A Futuristic ‘Show of Legs’ at Milan Fashion Week

Missoni Spreads Message of Solidarity and Serenity at Milan Fashion Week

Gianvito Rossi’s Japan-Inspired Collection Featured Gilded Dragons & Cherry Blossoms

Alexandre Birman’s Milan Fashion Week Presentation Was a Family Affair

Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017