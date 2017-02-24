Marco de Vincenzo’s Fall Shoes at Milan Fashion Week Were Cosmic

View Slideshow Marco de Vincenzo fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

With 1970s Manga-style astronaut masks for invites, guests at Marco de Vincenzo’s fall show in Milan on today experienced quite a trip. The show notes referenced the idea of “a hypothetical future as it would have been conceived by someone living in the past,” and to wit, the designer gave classic feminine codes a truly cosmic twist.

Knee-high boots came in shiny patent tortoiseshell, kitten-heeled ankle boots with diminutive black bows got the glitter treatment, and animal print furry sandals were paired with patterned tights in subverted toile de jouy. More wearable were lace-up booties — the love child of a sneaker and a ballet pump. But who needs wearable when you can look this fabulous?

As for the boys (the show was co-ed), Vincenzo transformed his signature braided velvet sandals into statement slides, boldly going where no man has gone before.

