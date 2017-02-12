J. Crew Spotlights Sandra Bernhard + Real People Models — Ages 9 to 67

J.Crew Ready to Wear Fall 2017 View Slideshow
J.Crew fall '17 presentation.
The rugby shirt. The critter pant. The classic peacoat.  J. Crew celebrated its heritage on Sunday at New York Fashion Week, mixing iconic pieces with modern details.

“J. Crew has been making clothes since 1983. And while so many things have changed, one thing hasn’t: Old school is still cool,” said Jenna Lyons, creative director and president, in the show notes. “We decided to reimagine some iconic pieces from our heritage.”

The presentation featured models ages 9 to 67 who are friends of the brand, including comedian Sandra Bernhard, Refinery 29 editor-in-chief Christene Barberich and Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter, Jerzey Dean. Overall, there were 62 looks, including 34 women’s and 28 men’s.

The women’s shoe lineup included plenty of color and detail — blue glitter boots, caged heels, tassel smoking slippers and satin ankle-strap heels were among the highlights. For men’s, J. Crew once again collaborated with some major shoe names, including New Balance and Nike for sneakers and heritage brand Alden for brogues and wing-tip boots.

