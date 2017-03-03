Issey Miyake Featured Pleat-Effect Platforms That Change Color, Depending on Your Viewpoint

View Slideshow Issey Miyake fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The shoes at Issey Miyake today at Paris Fashion Week were part of an ongoing collaboration with Anglo-Dutch label United Nude. They played both on the collection’s theme — the phenomenon of the Aurora Borealis — and the concept of those signature Miyake pleats.

High-top sneaker sock-boots in butter-soft suedes came in petrol blue and black colorways like the night sky with contrast toe caps and corrugated creeper soles.

Pumps featured pleat-effect platforms. Due to the innovative construction, they seemed to change their color from blue to neon yellow, depending on the angle from which they were viewed, mirroring the rippling shades of the Northern Lights.

