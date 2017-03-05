Francesco Russo’s Fall 2017 Shoes Are On Trend Without Being Trendy

View Slideshow Francesco Russo fall '17 collection. Xavier Granet

Francesco Russo is known for his tireless work ethic and focus on the best Italian craftsmanship. But the luxury designer needs a break every now and then.

“With yoga, my mind is always wandering. But with horseback riding, I don’t think about anything else,” the designer said. At his fall 2017 presentation at Paris Fashion Week today, Russo revealed that he has taken up horseback riding, a sport he admits can be all consuming.the designer said.

But while he’s all about his new hobby, he’s still not jumping on any trends. “I don’t do trends,” he joked, when we noted that the new collection incorporated many of the key trend elements of the season, including elegant high-cut pumps and standout red boots.

“Each collection is a continuation of what I’ve done before,” said Russo, who launched his eponymous line in 2013. “For me it’s always about adding and not subtracting. It’s all about lines and simplicity.”

Running a burgeoning business isn’t so simple for Russo, however. “We just keep growing and I want to stop,” he quipped.