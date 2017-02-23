Fendi’s Fall 2017 Boots Are the Color of the Season — Hot Sauce Red

View Slideshow Fendi fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

It’s official: Red is the accent color of the season. And nowhere was that more resoundingly clear than at Fendi’s fall ’17 show. Forgoing a plethora of footwear options, designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi sent out one single style of boot, done in two piping hot shades of red.

Fendi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The over-the-knee, pointed-toe style, referred to as cuissardes in show notes, was done in either stretch patent fire-engine red or a velvet cabernet shade. Elastic ribbing gave them a fitted shape. Paired with mainly warm neutrals and a Prince of Wales check, they underscored the overall importance of red as a key pop hue.

The show notes vaguely cited a “cinematic character” roaming the streets of (where else?) Rome, Fendi’s home. In boots this bold, she surely wouldn’t go incognito.

Fendi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For more Fendi, click through the gallery.