Emilia Wickstead Collaborates With Charlotte Olympia on Velvet Slides and Boots

View Slideshow Emilia Wickstead fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Emilia Wickstead worked with Charlotte Olympia for runway footwear for a third season.

The styles presented today at London Fashion Week included a velvet slide sandal or boot and a leather version.

“It’s a wonderful collaboration,” said Wickstead backstage on the collection, which was partially inspired by Russian dolls. “Charlotte really understands how to interpret my vision and create something with me that works for my woman, my muse.”

The sandal styles were somewhat oddly paired at times with sheer hosiery, while the boots were a bit of a heavy choice for Wickstead’s grand evening looks.

