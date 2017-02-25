Bottega Veneta’s Ruched Rain Boot Brogues Were on the Money

View Slideshow Bottega Veneta fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Fashion loves a hybrid, and the ruched rain boot brogues that Tomas Maier showed at Milan Fashion Week today were bang on the money. Done in both black and a rich shade of oxblood, the boots came in both over-the-knee and ankle-length versions and opened the show paired with matching leather gauntlets and jodhpur pants.

An equestrian theme also played out in the collection’s sharp, double-breasted tailoring, while clog-style heels had the look of hooves and platforms with trim resembling horse hair. But these were no show ponies.

“It is glamorous, but in a very Bottega way,” observed Maier in the show notes. “There is an ease to the sophistication because it is natural.”

