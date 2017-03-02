Balmain Took the Sock Boot to New Heights for Fall 2017

balmain ready to wear fall 2017
Gigi Hadid walks in the Balmain fall '17 show.
Last fall Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing introduced his take on the soaring, bottom-grazing sock boot. But for 2017, with the style now firmly entrenched in fashiondom, it was time, metaphorically speaking, to take that style to new heights today in Paris.

We’re talking trompe l’oeil hybrid versions with a leather mule base that segued on upwards in all manner of second skin fabrications from suedes through alligator to snakeskin, ­as sported by Kendall Jenner three looks in, and a smattering of zebra print too. Just because. After all, this is Balmain we’re talking. And the Balmain army gives good animal.

balmain ready to wear fall 2017Balmain fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
balmain ready to wear fall 2017Balmain fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

