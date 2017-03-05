Balenciaga Takes the Sock Boot a Step Further

View Slideshow Balenciaga fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

With the sock boot dominating runways this season, Balenciaga’s Demna Gvalsia took it one step further, and sheerer still.

A pointed pump last was covered by fine dernier stockings that extended well past the knee for a revealing, yet covered-up silhouette. Done in tricky shades of foundation garment beige, signage yellow and bleak white, they were a subversive finishing touch to the deconstructed collection, presented today at Paris Fashion Week.

Speaking of construction, there were a series of elongated-toe pumps draped in leather to simulate those flimsy coverings one wears over shoes when visiting a renovation site. Ugly, but ultimately quite cool.

Graphics also played a big part in the fall ’17 collection, from an irregular polka dot to pumps with “Balenciaga” printed along the side, as it was also on the white carpeting. Apparently, shoes are the new billboard.

