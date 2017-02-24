Alexandre Birman’s Milan Fashion Week Presentation Was a Family Affair

View Slideshow Alexandre Birman fall '17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

Alexandre Birman presented at Milan Fashion Week today for the second season in a row, and the Brazilian designer offered up a diversified collection that moved far beyond his core classics.

Olivia Palermo and Saks Fifth Avenue’s Roopal Patel were among the stylish fans who stopped by to see the fall ’17 collection. Birman also got a special visit from his wife, Johanna Birman and two young daughters, who came straight from the airport to show their support.

Olivia Palermo poses with Johanna Stein at Alexandre Birman’s fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

There was plenty of newness across the collection, both in silhouettes and materials. This season, Birman introduced a block heel platform, new thicker bell heel and a kitten heel treatment for the first time. A feminine grouping featured plush velvet booties in rose hues and off-white styles that stood out, while a suede series showcased Seventies’ styles, including intricately woven suede boots.

Briman’s standout this season was the elegant high-vamp pump from the black-and-white series. While he’s tackling plenty of new territory, Birman continues to experience strong momentum with his best-known style, the Clarita.Sarah Jessica Parker recently showed off the look during an episode of “Divorce,” her new HBO series.

Alexandre Birman fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

