Phillip Lim Continues the Sock Boot Craze For Fall ‘17

3.1 Phillip Lim fall '17 collection at NYFW.

Phillip Lim, who saw his velvet Kyoto version sell out last season, offered a quirky amendment to the red-hot style at New York Fashion Week on Monday.

For fall ’17, the designer’s new take on the bootie may have been done on a lower heel, but it was very much a high-shine affair, done in satin and patent dyed in lovely shades of shocking pink, pearl, marigold, clementine and Yves Klein blue.

But lest it seem like a mere continuation, there were also courtly cropped satin versions with a burst of frilly embellishment at the toe almost as a corsage. And on the sportier side of the spectrum, Lim sent out a series of patent racer stripe cropped boots and midi-pumps, all paired back to matching opaque hosiery or cropped sockets for added zippy frisson. It might sound a little discordant, but like most things filtered through the Lim mix-and-clash, hard-and-soft lens, it just worked.

3.1 Phillip Lim fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

To view the full collection, click through the gallery.

