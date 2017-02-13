Phillip Lim Continues the Sock Boot Craze For Fall ‘17

Phillip Lim, who saw his velvet Kyoto version sell out last season, offered a quirky amendment to the red-hot style at New York Fashion Week on Monday.
For fall ’17, the designer’s new take on the bootie may have been done on a lower heel, but it was very much a high-shine affair, done in satin and patent dyed in lovely shades of shocking pink, pearl, marigold, clementine and Yves Klein blue.
But lest it seem like a mere continuation, there were also courtly cropped satin versions with a burst of frilly embellishment at the toe almost as a corsage. And on the sportier side of the spectrum, Lim sent out a series of patent racer stripe cropped boots and midi-pumps, all paired back to matching opaque hosiery or cropped sockets for added zippy frisson. It might sound a little discordant, but like most things filtered through the Lim mix-and-clash, hard-and-soft lens, it just worked.
To view the full collection, click through the gallery.
