Retailers Reveal Why Men’s Dress Shoes Are Making a Comeback For Fall

Dior Homme fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

The fall ’17 shows during men’s fashion month offered a surprisingly dressy message. Compared to last year’s sneaker boom, designers appear to be once again embracing classic dress silhouettes.

Below, five luxury retailers sound off on the new dress-shoe treatments.

Wayne Gross

Fashion director, East Dane

“The dress-shoe comeback appears to be motivated by the continuous trend in military-inspired apparel and accessories. We are seeing chunky leather laceups and boots, predominantly in black. The creeper with a chunkier sole has been big. Great pieces from Salvatore Ferragamo, Bally, George Brown Bilt, To Boot, H by Hudson and Wolverine speak to these trends. Another key fashion trend is the return of double-breasted suiting and a 1980s Wall Street look.”

Berluti fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Bruce Pask

Men’s fashion director, Bergdorf Goodman

“One of the biggest messages this season was proportion. The shapes were oversize, with drop shoulders that were reminiscent of the 1990s. That look requires a substantial shoe with a chunkier sole. Dress is always an important category for us, but this season there was more of a trend component. It was everywhere: Church’s, John Lobb, Brunello Cucinelli. Christian Louboutin has a great example of a dress upper with a rubber sole. At Berluti, Haider Ackermann showed combat boots with cap toes, which looked great with cropped trousers.”

Stephen Carnes

Buying manager, Zappos Luxury

“Men are realizing the versatility of a more polished shoe. It is not just for a suit and tie, but it’s an easy way to upgrade a denim look. A lot of our footwear resources are playing with the treatment of leather, color, the toe-box shape and even heel height. Todd Snyder [didn’t have] a sneaker in sight — there was great sportswear paired with more polished, dressy footwear.”

Prada fall ’17 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock.

Sam Lobban

Buying manager, Mr Porter

“The shoes we saw on the fall runways were chunkier, sturdier, more sensible and had an element of practicality to them. It could be that this turn toward dressier shoes is an antidote to what we’ve seen in recent seasons, where sportswear and sneakers have been so prominent. We’re now seeing a bit more of a tailored approach to sportswear, as well as success with separate jackets and separate pants.”

Steven Taffel

Owner, Leffot

“The sneaker trend will be around for a while, but as with all trends, they peak and fade. The dress-shoe comeback is due to the fact that classic shoes and styles are timeless. No matter how many trends come and go, classic is always a constant. Edward Green is very strong this fall. Their classic English style with new leathers and colors makes wearing traditional dress shoes and boots more interesting.”

Want more men’s stories?

The Top Sneakers From New York Fashion Week Men’s Fall 2017

The Top Fall 2017 Men’s Shoes From New York Fashion Week

Paul Andrew’s Fall 2017 Men’s Collection Is Full of Innovation

The Craziest Men’s Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

The Most Luxurious Men’s Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017