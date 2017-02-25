Step Into Jimmy Choo’s Colorful House at Milan Fashion Week

View Slideshow Jimmy Choo fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Sandra Choi’s mission for fall ’17: “To do sexy in a new way.”

The Jimmy Choo creative director held court during Milan Fashion Week today at Jimmy Choo’s bright, home-like space that showcased fall styles in different “rooms.”

Jimmy Choo’s fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

“I wanted the setting to be familiar, but I also wanted to convey a new way of doing things,” Choi said. “We’ve done 20 years and [now we are moving forward].”

Among the standouts: a new high-cut pump in leopard or green reptile, with various ankle strap treatments, including strass. “I love the way we play with proportion. The high-cut shoe is key,” Choi said. “I wanted to keep this season to a few important shapes.”

The creative director made sure to incorporate different heel heights, from low to high. The 65-millimeter heel, she said, was a “new way to do sexy and relevant for fashion now.”

Choi herself modeled a second-skin boot made of a techno fabric. Other highlights included metallic luxe hikers and ’90s-inspired block heels.

Jimmy Choo fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

To see the full Jimmy Choo collection, click through the gallery.

