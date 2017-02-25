Step Into Jimmy Choo’s Colorful House at Milan Fashion Week

Sandra Choi’s mission for fall ’17: “To do sexy in a new way.”
The Jimmy Choo creative director held court during Milan Fashion Week today at Jimmy Choo’s bright, home-like space that showcased fall styles in different “rooms.”
“I wanted the setting to be familiar, but I also wanted to convey a new way of doing things,” Choi said. “We’ve done 20 years and [now we are moving forward].”
Among the standouts: a new high-cut pump in leopard or green reptile, with various ankle strap treatments, including strass. “I love the way we play with proportion. The high-cut shoe is key,” Choi said. “I wanted to keep this season to a few important shapes.”
The creative director made sure to incorporate different heel heights, from low to high. The 65-millimeter heel, she said, was a “new way to do sexy and relevant for fashion now.”
Choi herself modeled a second-skin boot made of a techno fabric. Other highlights included metallic luxe hikers and ’90s-inspired block heels.
To see the full Jimmy Choo collection, click through the gallery.
