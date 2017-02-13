Chloe Gosselin Stands With Planned Parenthood & Reveals First Platform

View Slideshow Chloe Gosselin fall '17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

Chloe Gosselin used her New York Fashion Week presentation Sunday to make a strong statement — and it went far beyond the standout shoes on display.

Gosselin’s models — who showed off the designer’s feminine and romantic fall collection — also proudly wore pins that said “Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood.” Gosselin is a passionate supporter of the CFDA’s new campaign to raise awareness and support for the organization, which provides health care to millions of Americans each year. (Planned Parenthood is facing new opposition from President Trump and Republicans who are vowing to cut its federal funding.)

Through the CFDA initiative — and industry support — $5 will be donated every time an image of the pin is shared with the hashtag #IStandWithPP. “I wanted to do whatever I could to support CFDA. This is what matters,” Gosselin said. Many other New York Fashion Week designers are also participating in the project.

As for the shoes, Gosselin said she focused on the things she loved this season. Velvet, lace, leather and crystal embellishments were prominent in many of the designs. A rich color palette included burgundy and emerald green.

Inspired by her laser-cut styles, Gosselin also had her models’ hair braided together to connect them all together. “It was a fun way to show unity,” the designer said.

Meanwhile, for the first time this season, Gosselin also unveiled a platform sandal. “I don’t wear them, but all the celebrities wanted something chunky and suitable for the red carpet,” she said.

