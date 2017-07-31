Expensive Shoes Resell Faster Than Expensive Handbags The RealReal Reports

Gucci Princetown Loafer Nordstrom

The results are in, and The RealReal’s mid-year roundup of resale movers and shakers paints a clear trend as to where the luxury consignment market is headed.

From a footwear vantage point, many buyers are opting for pricey investment shoes over more affordable alternatives. According to its findings, The RealReal notes that shoes priced above $500 are selling 11 percent faster than handbags in the same price range. It mentions that Gucci’s Princetown loafer holds its value especially well, selling for 80 percent of its retail price, $650.

Elsewhere, comfort is king, as athleisure continues to trend heavily with flats and sneaker sales growing 30 percent faster than the overall shoes category.

Outside of footwear-specific findings, The RealReal noted that many shoppers are on the hunt for buzzworthy designers such as streetwear brand Supreme, which saw a massive 1,500 percent increase in searches year over year.

Meanwhile, searches for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White jumped 730 percent, while Vita Kin and Jacquemus increased 240 percent and 200 percent, respectively. And following its CFDA win of the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, Monse searches surged by 22 percent.

