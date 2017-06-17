Ermenegildo Zegna Showed See-Now, Buy-Now Sneakers

View Slideshow Ermenegildo Zegna spring '18 collection at Milan Men's Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

How does a couture label address the sneaker issue? If you’re Alessandro Sartori, artistic director at Ermenegildo Zegna, it’s easy. For his spring ’18 ready-to-wear collection, shown at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, he took the label’s triple-stitch couture logo and insinuated it into the very fabric of his footwear.

On the Tiziano high-tops, it had been blown up and emblazoned on the side like ticker tape. This was reinforced in the criss-cross of the laces and also more delicately at the heel. Even the soles featured a stitched leather insert, while the undersoles came in a herringbone pattern like the weave of an expensive suit.

Two iterations of the Tiziano sneaker — in khaki and off white colorways — will be available starting today, for $895, at the Zegna flagship stores in Milan, London, Paris, New York and Shanghai.

Elsewhere there were intricate laser-cut leather slip-ons with elasticated heels, canvas sneakers and also elasticated sandals with yellow straps that again recalled that triple stitch.

The show, which took place Friday on the first day of Milan Men’s Fashion Week, was staged in a historic courtyard, pimped out to resemble a futuristic garden, complete with tangerine gravel and an entryway made up of a maze of mirrors. Drummers in the gallery above provided a suitably dramatic soundtrack and as the sun set, models remained in their finale positions atop mirrored plinths and the whole venue became a giant cocktail party for the milling guests.

