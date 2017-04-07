Erdem to Design Costumes for the Royal Ballet

Erdem Moralioglu Paul Stuart

Erdem Moralioglu will be taking his flair for romance and storytelling from the runway to the stage of the Royal Ballet next year in a project that pays tribute to Leonard Bernstein.

The London-based designer has revealed plans to collaborate with the Royal Ballet on its program for 2018, designing a series of costumes for a one-act performance honoring the late composer, pianist and conductor Bernstein to mark the centenary of his birth.

Erdem, a supporter of the arts and an avid collector, will be working with the choreographer and Royal Ballet artistic associate Christopher Wheeldon. Wheeldon has previously choreographed a series of performances including “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “The Winter’s Tale.”

“Ballet has long been a love and passion of mine. It is a great privilege to be collaborating with the Royal Ballet and I can’t wait to work with their incredible artists. I am especially grateful to be working with the amazing Christopher Wheeldon,” said Moralioglu.

Moralioglu is joining a series of London-based designers who have in the past translated their designs for performance. Last September, Gareth Pugh unveiled more than 60 opera costumes on the stage of Palais Garnier in Paris for the debut of “Eliogabalo,” while Mary Katrantzou and Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton worked with the New York City Ballet on its fall 2014 program.

The new performance will debut in March 2018 and will run until April 2018.