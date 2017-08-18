Joshua Sanders’ Vittorio Cordella on How to Make a Brand Stand Out

JOSHUA SANDERS, Vittorio Cordella

LAUNCHED: 2012

BASE: “Milan, Italy. It’s the core of Italian business development and city that in the recent past has grown very fast as metropolitan area drawing international attention.”

MADE IN: Italy

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS: “One of a kind, versatile and innovative.”

COMPETITIVE EDGE: “What makes our brand unique are the people working behind the scenes: different tastes, styles and minds. Joshua Sanders is a perfect blend of international research, Italian manufacturing and innovative ideas.”

Vittorio Cordella of Joshua Sanders. Courtesy of brand

SHOP TALK: Colette, Le Bon Marché, IT, Harrods, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ssense.com. “In over five continents, our shoes are sold at 350 stores.”

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT: “During one of my first trips to Japan, I found vintage American university sweatshirts and hoodies. At that moment the idea of creating slip-on shoes with applied patches became a real project to bring to life.”

WISE WORDS: “Find reliable and trustworthy suppliers you’ll be always able to count on.”

WORST ADVICE: “To expand and increase distribution to make products extremely reachable.”

PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: “The achievement I’m most proud of is surely my collaboration with Colette during the last five years. Since the early beginning, Sarah [Andelman] and I have shared a common vision that led to amazing collaborations and special projects where Joshua Sanders and Colette have shown off their distinctiveness.”

NEXT UP: “The launch of three new brands that I will bring to life with my team.”

FUTURE GOALS: “I want to contribute to changing Italian people’s habits, showing them through my projects and vision how much we could gain by being more open-minded and modern.”

