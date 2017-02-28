Seven Cult Favorite Shoe Brands You Need To Know

View Slideshow Sanayi 313 mules with raffia detailing. Leslie Kirchoff.

We all lust over luxury brands such as Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik, but a new crop of footwear players is gaining fans — and fast. The latest emerging brands have built up steady fan bases on social media, gaining attraction for their unique designs and niche styles. Below, we’re highlighting our seven favorites.

New York-based designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh, the most familiar of the bunch, has become known for her easy, cool-girl aesthetic (and her shoes are often worn by it-girls, too). For fall ’17, she showed two-tone patent boots and embossed pumps.

Camilla Elphick’s signature Pez pump. Leslie Kirchoff.

British designer Camilla Elphick has almost 20,000 followers on Instagram. And her shoes are Instagram-worthy indeed — her whimsical Pez-inspired heels are a recurring motif in her collections. You can find her shoes on retailers such as Luisaviaroma.

In the mood for Turkish mules? Sanayi 313’s Serena Uziyel combines traditional craftsmanship with a modern aesthetic. “It takes 18 hours to complete embellishments on one pair of shoes,” she told Footwear News last year.

Dear Frances has made refined mules and slide sandals its signature. The styles are handmade in Italy. The brand’s leather ankle boots, though, are increasingly popping up on celebs including Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell and Sofia Richie.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s two-tone boot and embossed pump. Leslie Kirchoff.

