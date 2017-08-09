An Inside Look at Italy’s Hottest New Men’s Shoe Brand, Edhèn Milano

A pair of Edhèn Milano loafers. Courtesy of brand

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture of personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. Read on.

EDHÈN MILANO

LAUNCHED: 2016

BASE: Milan, Italy

MADE IN: Italy

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS: “Classic, cool and fresh,” said Cirulli.

COMPETITIVE EDGE: “We came up with the idea of designing our own shoe collection because we noticed a lack of classic shoes with a modern and contemporary twist. We were looking for unique shoes, but we couldn’t find the right ones,” Fiora said.

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT: “Our first feature in L’Uomo Vogue,” Cirulli said. “The magazine is our fashion bible, and we can’t describe the excitement when they came to us.”

WISE WORDS: “Follow your instincts and be patient; good things always take time. Be focused and never forget to follow your dreams,” Cirulli said.

WORST ADVICE: “Friendship is something very different from work, and these two things must be kept separate as much as possible,” said Fiora.

INSPIRATION: “We find inspiration in everything around us, and we always try to transfer

beauty in our shoes,” Cirulli said.

PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: “We still can’t believe we are sold in some of the best stores around the world, and we are still super-impressed when we see people wearing our products,” said Fiora.

WHAT’S NEXT: “We are currently working on an exclusive collection for one of our clients and on our second pop-up store, after the one we did for Isetan last February,” said Cirulli.

