Two Italian Influencers Started a New Men’s Shoe Brand

Italian style influencers Filippo Fiora and Filippo Cirulli are ready to tackle the shoe world. The two names behind Edhèn Milano, a new men’s shoe brand now in its third season, showed their latest fall ’17 collection during Milan Fashion Week today.

The design duo originally met in 2010, after starting the successful menswear site The Reef. After brainstorming their next projects, the idea for launching shoes happened somewhat organically.

“We were always working with text and images, but we wanted to create something where our ideas turned into a product,” said Cirulli.

Plus, Fiora added, “We’re both obsessed with shoes.”

The fall collection focused heavily on dress shoes and evening wear, taking cues from styles from the 1950s . There were classic leather loafers, which had a lower-cut vamp for a new silhouette. There were saddle boots in colored leathers. And there was newer ideas, too, like the velvet mules with monk-strap detailing.

For the designers, maintaining a dressed-up look is key, even in the more casual styles like slip-on sneakers. “I like shoes that are classic, but with a twist and a little more fashionable,” said Cirulli. “We don’t want to just make traditional shoes.”

The fall shoes retail for roughly $300 to $600, and are made in a factory just outside of Milan, Italy. Learning about shoemaking is something the duo have done along the way. “When you have a passion for shoes, you might now know all the technical aspects of making them, but you know what end result you want,” said Cirulli.

The label is currently carried in over 30 stores in key markets like Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Next up, they hope to tackle the U.S. market.

“We hope to expand in the U.S.,” said Fiora. “We had a successful selling season last season, including an exclusive with Shanghai and Hong Kong in Lane Crawford. We want to keep it going.”

