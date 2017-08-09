How Duke & Dexter’s Archie Hewlet Works With His Customer Service Team in the Design Process

A portrait of Duke & Dexter's Archie Hewlett. Courtesy of brand

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture of personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. Read on.

DUKE & DEXTER by Archie Hewlet

LAUNCHED: 2014

BASE: “Covent Garden, London. We love the area because of its vibrant, lively nature.”

MADE IN: Sheffield, England

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS: “Premium, uber-comfortable, distinct.”

CREATIVE PROCESS: “Unlike most brands, we do not actually have an in-house designer. Instead, the whole team is involved in the process. This includes the likes of our customer service team, who are able to provide crucial insight.”

Duke & Dexter loafers. Courtesy of brand

INSPIRATION: “Interior design, handbags (strangely enough), the pioneering fashion and designs coming from South Korea, and our own clients.”

COMPETITIVE EDGE: “We source our materials from over 25 different countries. There are also less than 20 independent shoe brands that still have their shoes made in England, so we’re hugely fortunate to be one of them.”

SHOP TALK: A flagship store in Covent Garden and also carried at Harrods, Liberty of London, Fenwick, Harvey Nichols and Level Shoes.

WISE WORDS: “You will never stop making mistakes, so be prepared to accept that and willing to actively learn from them.”

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT: “Having Eddie Redmayne wear a pair when he collected his

award at the 2015 Oscars.”

WHAT’S NEXT: “We will be moving out of just loafers soon.”

