These Men’s Loafers Help Save Endangered Cheetahs

Duke & Dexter is focused on saving cheetahs’ lives, one men’s loafer at a time. The English footwear brand has partnered with the Cheetah Conservation Fund on a limited-edition loafer style, now available on its e-commerce website.

The black loafer style, which retails for $323, features a Nubuck upper with a decorative hand-stitched cheetah design. It is also finished with a quilted padded lining, rubber sole and stitched trim.

For each pair sold, the brand will donate 25 pounds, or roughly $32, to the organization’s efforts in saving cheetahs around the globe.

According to the Cheetah Conservation Fund’s website, much of the cheetah population is threatened by human-wildlife conflict. “Over 90 percent of cheetahs live outside protected management areas, meaning that they live alongside human communities,” said a release on the site. The organization helps restore natural habitats and reintroduce cheetahs into the wild.

Duke & Dexter was founded in 2014 by Archie Hewlett, who began the business at just 22-years-old.

Since its inception, the label has amassed celebrity fans such as Eddie Redmayne, Tyson Beckford and Ryan Reynolds. It also opened its first store in London’s Covent Garden neighborhood.

