Dsquared2 Covered Men’s Hiker Boots in Shiny Crystals and Metal Plates

It wouldn’t be a Dsquared2 show without shock factor. Design duo Dean and Dan Caten showed their first co-ed collection for fall ’17, debuted during Milan Fashion Week tonight, and the glitzy adventure seeker-themed show featured men’s hiker boots covered in shiny crystals.

The hiker boots here were anything but practical (a fry cry from the designers who used actual outdoor footwear brands on the runway this season). They started out color-blocked, with bungee chords tied around the ankle and metal-plated toe caps. As the show progressed, they got more outlandish with the crystals.

The bold shoes were worn with glam hiking clothing like colorful puffer vests, sequined parkas and shearling-trimmed backpacks.

Meanwhile, the women’s collection featured the same outdoorsy inspiration. Lace-up hiker boots had thick heels and lug soles. They were worn with pieces like ruffled maxi dresses and fur-hooded parkas. To sex it up a bit, they also showed simpler ankle booties with a pin-thin stiletto heel.

Dsquared2 has marked its territory in the land of daring men’s shoes. For spring ’17, the Caten brothers showed sequined platform boots as an ode to David Bowie.

