Dries Van Noten Brings Back Square Toe Shoes for Fall 2017

Leave it to Dries Van Noten to turn outdated fashion into the season’s must-have. The designer’s fall ’17 men’s collection, shown today at Paris Fashion Week, championed the return of the square toe. He used the clunky shapes, which were often worn in the 1990s, on a variety of leather boots and dress shoes.

Similar to the bulky footwear, there was a real emphasis on shape presented in the ready-to-wear. Double-breasted coats and puffer jackets were voluminous and oversized, as were the Fair Isle knit sweaters. To ground the looks, the designer used the square-toe silhouettes. Done in a blue leather or cowhide treatment, the shoes felt refreshingly modern — a perfect mix of the old and the new.

To counteract the severity of the shoes, a few pointy-toe oxfords were also added into the mix. Because it can’t all be square toes and stone-wash jeans.

