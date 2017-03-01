Dries Van Noten’s Fall 2017 Collection Was Unveiled by His Favorite Models

Dries Van Noten fall '17 collection.
Great style doesn’t age, it evolves.

With that notion in mind, Dries Van Noten today celebrated his 100th fashion show by casting his favorite models over the years. Taking to the runway in mannish tailoring, retro ’70s prints and either brown pointed-toe oxfords or tall white block heel boots were the likes of 1990s and 2000s models Amber Valetta, Carolyn Murphy, Nadja Auermann, Kristen Owen and Yasmin Warsame, among others.

Despite women as striking as Liya Kebede, Trish Goff and Sasha Pivorarova wearing the shoes, this season’s footwear came off as lackluster. The pop of white was a fresh, minimalist touch, but the offerings felt too drab for this celebratory fall ’17 collection.

