The 10 Most Handsome Shoes From Pitti Uomo and Milan Fashion Week

With crazy runway shoes and experimental trends dominating Milan Fashion Week and Pitti Uomo this month, it’s easy to forget about the simple, beautifully-made shoes that men’s labels presented for fall ’17. Timeless designs were updated with fresh detailing for a modern spin.
Highlights in the dressy shoe market included 1970s-style corduroys, which brands revived as accents on shoes. It was a material we saw on sneakers at Brunello Cucinelli and Jimmy Choo. Meanwhile, labels such as Tod’s and Santoni introduced fur, adding them onto loafers and monkstraps.
Below, see 10 of the most dapper styles:
1. Santoni’s mink-lined monkstraps
2. Tod’s colored leather lace-up brogues
3. Edhen Milano’s velvet monkstrap loafer
4. Jimmy Choo’s star-embellished boots
5. Giuseppe Zanotti’s zip-front brogue
6. Brunello Cucinelli’s leather, suede and corduroy sneaker
7. Armando Cabral’s leather boot with side zips
8. Fratelli Rossetti’s crocodile loafers
9. Soloviere’s fox fur and suede slip-ons
10. A.Testoni’s leather brogue with wood-finish midsole
For a closer look at the shoes, click through the gallery.
