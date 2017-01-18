The 10 Most Handsome Shoes From Pitti Uomo and Milan Fashion Week

View Slideshow Fratelli Rossetti fall '17 collection. Courtesy of brand

With crazy runway shoes and experimental trends dominating Milan Fashion Week and Pitti Uomo this month, it’s easy to forget about the simple, beautifully-made shoes that men’s labels presented for fall ’17. Timeless designs were updated with fresh detailing for a modern spin.

Highlights in the dressy shoe market included 1970s-style corduroys, which brands revived as accents on shoes. It was a material we saw on sneakers at Brunello Cucinelli and Jimmy Choo. Meanwhile, labels such as Tod’s and Santoni introduced fur, adding them onto loafers and monkstraps.

Below, see 10 of the most dapper styles:

1. Santoni’s mink-lined monkstraps

Santoni fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

2. Tod’s colored leather lace-up brogues

Tod’s fall ‘2017 presentation. Courtesy of Tod's.

3. Edhen Milano’s velvet monkstrap loafer

Edhén fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

4. Jimmy Choo’s star-embellished boots

Jimmy Choo fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

5. Giuseppe Zanotti’s zip-front brogue

Giuseppe Zanotti fall 2017 collection. Courtesy of brand

6. Brunello Cucinelli’s leather, suede and corduroy sneaker

Brunello Cucinelli fall ’17 collection, Courtesy of brand.

7. Armando Cabral’s leather boot with side zips

Armando Cabral fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brands.

8. Fratelli Rossetti’s crocodile loafers

Fratelli Rossetti fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

9. Soloviere’s fox fur and suede slip-ons

Soloviere fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

10. A.Testoni’s leather brogue with wood-finish midsole

A.Testoni fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

For a closer look at the shoes, click through the gallery.

