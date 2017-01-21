Bondage-Inspired Shoes Made For a Moody Collection at Dior Homme

Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection.
How appropriate was it that Dior Homme’s fall ’17 presentation, debuted at Paris Fashion Week today, was shown on the late Christian Dior’s birthday? But there was little of that original Dior aesthetic present in the moody men’s collection today. Creative director Kris Van Assche continued his punky new look for the label, sending bondage-inspired boots and sneakers down the runway.

The collection had a rebellious attitude. Dramatic outerwear pieces were printed with mosh pit imagery, a collaboration with artist Dan Witz. Turtleneck sweaters were printed with Dior’s portrait and had a slogan underneath reading, “They should just let us rave.” But not everything was so blatantly radical. There were subtle disruptions to classic tailoring, too, like a black topcoat that had flyaway pieces of yarn all over. (Don’t miss the buttons on the lapel, which read “Hardior.”)

Dior fall 2017 collection shoesDior Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection. REX Shutterstock.

The shoes fell in line with the sharp Dior Homme aesthetic. For many seasons now, Van Assche has been focusing on all things black. There has been black sneakers, black boots, black dress shoes. This season, he incorporated bondange-inspired straps to the shoes, buckling them over sneakers and lace-up boots. It gave the collection some attitude — and a little bit of kink, too.

Dior fall 2017 collection shoesDior Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection. REX Shutterstock.
Dior fall 2017 collection shoesDior Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection. REX Shutterstock.

