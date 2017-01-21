Bondage-Inspired Shoes Made For a Moody Collection at Dior Homme

View Slideshow Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection. REX Shutterstock.

How appropriate was it that Dior Homme’s fall ’17 presentation, debuted at Paris Fashion Week today, was shown on the late Christian Dior’s birthday? But there was little of that original Dior aesthetic present in the moody men’s collection today. Creative director Kris Van Assche continued his punky new look for the label, sending bondage-inspired boots and sneakers down the runway.

The collection had a rebellious attitude. Dramatic outerwear pieces were printed with mosh pit imagery, a collaboration with artist Dan Witz. Turtleneck sweaters were printed with Dior’s portrait and had a slogan underneath reading, “They should just let us rave.” But not everything was so blatantly radical. There were subtle disruptions to classic tailoring, too, like a black topcoat that had flyaway pieces of yarn all over. (Don’t miss the buttons on the lapel, which read “Hardior.”)

The shoes fell in line with the sharp Dior Homme aesthetic. For many seasons now, Van Assche has been focusing on all things black. There has been black sneakers, black boots, black dress shoes. This season, he incorporated bondange-inspired straps to the shoes, buckling them over sneakers and lace-up boots. It gave the collection some attitude — and a little bit of kink, too.

Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Dior Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection. REX Shutterstock.

For more Dior Homme looks, click through the gallery.

Want more men’s coverage from Paris?

Sacai Fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week Collection

Dries Van Noten Brings Back Square Toe Shoes for Fall 2017

Pierre Hardy Fall 2017 Melds Classic Styles With Sportswear

Kolor’s Fall 2017 Teva-Style Sandals Feature Patchwork Fur and Suede

Balenciaga Offers a Disruptive Take On Corporate Dressing For Fall 2017