The Dior Fall ’17 Collection Played Into French Fashion Clichés

View Slideshow Christian Dior fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

French fashion clichés exist and continue to prevail for a reason: They’re chic, salable and allow one to feel Parisian even if they live in, say, Paris, Texas.

At Dior’s fall ’17 show today in Paris, Maria Grazia Chiuri presented a continuation of her last collection, and these Franco-ideals proved just too irresistible for the Italian designer. Black and navy, blue jeans, lingerie, ballet pieces — they were all here.

While footwear was subtle (and all-noir) this season, it played an essential styling role to achieve the desired effect of dressing up the blue-collar causal (workwear denim here) or dressing down the dark debutante eveningwear confections (shimmering and sheer as can be).

Christian Dior fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Take the show’s opening nipped-waist bar jackets paired with full tulle skirts. It would have been too New Look-literal were it not for punky moto boots. And then on the contrary, there were dungarees and flack coats worn with chic demi-heel pointed toes, either with cutouts at the side or bows at the back. Sealing the Frenchy deal were fishnets, slipped under all looks.

Christian Dior fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

And those wondering if over-the-knee boots have plateaued need look no further than Dior. Thigh-high styles were fitted and had loafer detailing at the toe for the modern belle de jour.

From shoe to beret, Maria’s Dior girl heralded a new kind of grace.

Christian Dior fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For the full collection, click through the gallery.