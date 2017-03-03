The Dior Fall ’17 Collection Played Into French Fashion Clichés

French fashion clichés exist and continue to prevail for a reason: They’re chic, salable and allow one to feel Parisian even if they live in, say, Paris, Texas.

At Dior’s fall ’17 show today in Paris, Maria Grazia Chiuri presented a continuation of her last collection, and these Franco-ideals proved just too irresistible for the Italian designer. Black and navy, blue jeans, lingerie, ballet pieces — they were all here.

While footwear was subtle (and all-noir) this season, it played an essential styling role to achieve the desired effect of dressing up the blue-collar causal (workwear denim here) or dressing down the dark debutante eveningwear confections (shimmering and sheer as can be).

Take the show’s opening nipped-waist bar jackets paired with full tulle skirts. It would have been too New Look-literal were it not for punky moto boots. And then on the contrary, there were dungarees and flack coats worn with chic demi-heel pointed toes, either with cutouts at the side or bows at the back. Sealing the Frenchy deal were fishnets, slipped under all looks.

And those wondering if over-the-knee boots have plateaued need look no further than Dior. Thigh-high styles were fitted and had loafer detailing at the toe for the modern belle de jour.

From shoe to beret, Maria’s Dior girl heralded a new kind of grace.

