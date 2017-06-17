The Whole Look at Diesel Black Gold’s Milan Runway Show Was Inspired by The Sneaker

View Slideshow Diesel Black Gold spring '18 collection at Milan Men's Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

There weren’t any actual sneakers at Diesel Black Gold but that didn’t matter. The concept of the sports shoe permeated the entire ready-to-wear collection, infused into the very fabric.

“The use of color was borrowed from looking at sneakers and also how they weave the shoe fabrics and how they stitch them,” said Diesel Black Gold creative director Andreas Melbostad, speaking backstage before his spring ’18 show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Saturday.

Printed georgette dresses in the co-ed show featured multi-colored woven piping that was just like a shoe string. And even the knitwear took its cue from the technical weaves of our favorite kicks.

So how about the shoes themselves? Workwear-inspired hiking boots worn by both sexes came in slate or dove gray suede, and some of the female contingent also wore open-toe versions. “We didn’t want to put a sneaker in there as we wanted to balance the sportswear with something more grounded,” Melbostad said.

