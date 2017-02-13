For Fall 2017, DVF Showed Bold, ’60s Mod Shoes With a Twist

View Slideshow Diane von Furstenberg fall '17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

Diane von Furstenberg didn’t disappoint for fall 2017, with a collection that celebrated bold colors, standout prints and feminine touches like sequins. Chief Creative Officer Jonathan Saunders presented the designs during New York Fashion Week Sunday.

From animal prints to stripes and hues like turquoise and orange, the ready-to-wear styles were paired with a number of boots that evoked a mod vibe.

Some standouts included pointed-toe ankle boots with a silver heel, multicolored boots paired with printed fabrics, styles with metallic touches in silver and gold and a few over-the-knee looks, including in black and a black and gold baroque pattern. Plus, the DVF label showed ankle boots with a block heel in a pastel pink.

Saunders first collection was the spring ’17 season. Footwear News spoke to Saunders when he joined the brand:

“I think in all categories and especially with footwear, people want things that are special and have a point of difference, which are unique,” he said. “When we’re working on designing a line of shoes we really want to focus on individuality and identifying what makes DVF stand out in the crowd. Print, color, textile design and fabrication, all with an essence of luxury at the forefront.”

For a closer look at DVF’s fall ’17 presentation, click through the gallery.

