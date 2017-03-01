11 Playful Heels That Make a Serious Style Statement

This season, designers are reminding us that fashion should be fun. Footwear labels embraced an energetic attitude by incorporating high-impact finishes onto their latest designs (think lots of neon, sequins and bold colors). Paired with retro gym games? The shoes are ready for serious playtime.
Color proved to be a key focus. Jimmy Choo went for highlighter hues, debuting a kitten heel slingback in neon yellow patent. Equally as vibrant is Christian Louboutin’s multicolor ankle-strap pump with PVC detailing.
Metallics also prevailed this season. Italian labels Paula Cademartori and Giannico went for high-shine finishes on their heeled styles. Maryam Nassir Zadeh offered her signature mules in a new pink metallic treatment.
Graphic color-blocking was seen in multiple versions. Proenza Schouler mixed red, black and white on its block-heeled sandals. Isa Tapia fused black and white on its woven lace-up pump.
For more statement styles, click through the gallery.
