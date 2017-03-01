11 Playful Heels That Make a Serious Style Statement

View Slideshow Paula Cademartori metallic stiletto sandals, Missoni socks, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel skirt. Giannico sequined Mary Jane pumps, Marco de Vincenzo shorts. Felix Wong.

This season, designers are reminding us that fashion should be fun. Footwear labels embraced an energetic attitude by incorporating high-impact finishes onto their latest designs (think lots of neon, sequins and bold colors). Paired with retro gym games? The shoes are ready for serious playtime.

Color proved to be a key focus. Jimmy Choo went for highlighter hues, debuting a kitten heel slingback in neon yellow patent. Equally as vibrant is Christian Louboutin’s multicolor ankle-strap pump with PVC detailing.

Prada embellished pump with Velcro strap. Felix Wong.

Metallics also prevailed this season. Italian labels Paula Cademartori and Giannico went for high-shine finishes on their heeled styles. Maryam Nassir Zadeh offered her signature mules in a new pink metallic treatment.

Graphic color-blocking was seen in multiple versions. Proenza Schouler mixed red, black and white on its block-heeled sandals. Isa Tapia fused black and white on its woven lace-up pump.

Frances Valentine slingback sandals with mesh bow and mirrored heel, Off-White sequin socks. Felix Wong.

