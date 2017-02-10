Designer Maria Cornejo Shows FN a Sneak Peek at Her Brand’s Fall Shoes

View Slideshow Maria Cornejo Courtesy of Bibi Cornejo Borthwick

Designer Maria Cornejo is a New York fashion industry veteran, but that doesn’t mean she’s content to rest on her laurels. Prior to her upcoming Zero + Maria Cornejo show on Monday, Feb. 13, she gave Footwear News a taste of what to expect. And with the city covered in snow, she offered a reprieve from winter’s doldrums in the form of her spring ’17 sunny-hued, confectionary footwear, which is just landing in stores now.

How are things coming along in the lead up to your show?

“Things are good! We are very happy to have a new collection done, and we are trying out new materials this season, which is always exciting. I’m bringing some novelty to the footwear collection that looks really luxurious for winter.”

When do you know a collection is truly finished and ready to be shown?

“Right before the show is done. It’s never truly finished for us, so a cutoff date is always good to have.”

What can we expect from a shoe standpoint for fall ’17?

“Quilting, exclusive jacquards, velvets, vegetable-dyed leathers and a new take on feminine luxe.”

Zero + Maria Cornejo fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

What inspired your spring ’17 footwear?

“We were focusing on New Orleans and the idea of being more flirty and having fun with texture and color in the designs. New Orleans is quite sensual and joyful, so I wanted that to translate into the designs. The Ora and Sophie styles are the more girlie out of all the footwear.”

Zero + Maria Cornejo fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand

Which shoes to do rely upon to get your through winter weather?

“My Pilar boots! They have a thick crepe sole, which means I can walk on the city sidewalks without getting worried, and they look great with skirts and pants and give a tomboy feel to my outfits, which I always love.”

You are not known for ruffles or pastels, so why did you want to incorporate those details this time around, and how did you keep them in line with your brand?

“By making them modern and minimal. A curve or ruffle is quite structural to me. It’s like the topographical lines you see on a map or from the vantage of an airplane looking down on the earth. I find a curve to be really organic and beautiful.”

