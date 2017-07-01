12 Canadian Tuxedo-Inspired Shoes to Celebrate Canada Day

View Slideshow Dries Van Noten denim bootie, $785; Bergdorf Goodman. Bergdorf Goodman

Happy 150th anniversary, Canada. In honor of Canada Day today, we’re highlighting the best shoes inspired by Canadian Tuxedo fashion.

The denim-on-denim look — which has been a major hit with celebrities like Bella Hadid and Miley Cyrus — has never been so hot in the shoe world, where labels have embraced denim treatments in a variety of ways. Here are our 12 favorites.

Dries Van Noten’s ankle bootie, seen above, embraces the denim jean look, leaving the stitched seams in for a graphic effect. We see them being worn with, you guessed it, more denim. Another popular style done in denim season is the mule. We love Brother Vellies’ denim style with wooden block heel. Esquivel has a chic flat version that laces up, as seen below.



Esquivel denim lace-up mule, $580; Barneys New York

Other highlights include Manolo Blahnik’s printed denim pump, which is an interesting take on the trend. Tabitha Simmons’ denim mule is given extra punch with studded embellishments.

Want more-accessible options? Soludos has a fun denim espadrille with a paint-splattered finish. Meanwhile, Aldo has a denim sandal embellished with party motifs — the perfect shoe to ring in Canada Day festivities.

For more denim shoes, click through the gallery.

Want more denim style stories?

Celebrities Are Making Denim-on-Denim Work With Dark Boots

Bella Hadid Steps Out in Barely-There Bandeau Top & Denim Sandals

9 Denim Boots That Are On-Trend For Coachella

Madewell Collaborates With Vans & Saucony On Denim Sneakers