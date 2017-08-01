The Designer Behind Darmaki On His Original Approach

For Footwear News Emerging Talent 2017, the fashion team selected 32 of the most promising and progressive names in shoes to know right now. The specifications we looked for were both formalized and guided by editorial instincts, drawing us to a diverse mixture of personalities that fused originality, intuition, verve, business savvy, on-point branding, quality, point of view, personality, cool factor, unwavering style and passion. Read on.

Sultan Al Darmaki

AGE 33

BORN Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

BASE London

MADE IN Italy

TOP SHOPS Boon The Shop, Level Shoes, 51 East

SIGNATURE “A strong and unorthodox fem-masculinity through the rough, fractured, sculpted origami heel or the thick soles,” said Darmaki.

DARMAKI

LAUNCHED 2010

BASE London. “It’s the focal point of culture, creativity and community.”

YOUR SHOES IN THREE WORDS “Indefinable, chic and unconventional.”

INSPIRATION “Our latest collection was a response to the political climate.

For [times] that are so dreary and gray, we made something bright, colorful and full of life.”

COMPETITIVE EDGE “We try to challenge all the different possibilities

and norms of the present day and in the construction of shoes.”

SHOP TALK Browns Fashion and Level Shoes.

BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT “Being featured in the Victoria and Albert Museum was amazing. It was that feeling of knowing that all the time that I put into my craft was not a waste but resonating with people, though I don’t base my success on what others think.”

WISE WORDS “Don’t let a ‘no’ stop you. And always remember to tell your own story, not other people’s story.”

WHAT’S NEXT “We are currently in the process of developing our men’s shoes, which we are excited to venture into and explore.”

FUTURE GOALS “Having our first flagship store in the very near future.”

