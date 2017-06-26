The Craziest Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2018

View Slideshow Thom Browne's spring '18 men's collection. REX Shutterstock

While Paris Fashion Week offered up plenty of luxurious sneakers for men, the spring ’18 shows also offered a number of wacky, experimental shoes to take in. Designers played up their theatrical shows with bold footwear styles.

Who better to lead the pack than Thom Browne? The designer — known for his avant-garde runway shows — showed men’s heels this season. The genderless collection included lace-up oxford heels and pleated skirts for him.

Rick Owens spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

At Louis Vuitton, the spring collection lifted off with stacked flatform soles, done on dress shoe silhouettes. The label also showed clog-sandal hybrids with Velcro strapping. Rick Owens went a similar chunky route with bold combat boots that were speed-laced.

Meanwhile, Kenzo’s latest collection includes sneakers that are laced-up from top to toe. As for Sacai? The brand is pushing clogs this season, adding thick lug soles and slingback straps. So un-chic, it’s almost chic.

For more crazy shoes, click through the gallery.

Want more Paris coverage?

The Best Men’s Sneakers From Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week’s Thriftiest Men’s Trend to Adopt Now: Contrast Laces

Shoe of the Day at Paris Fashion Week Men’s: Thom Browne’s High Heel Boot

6 Cool Things We Saw on the First Day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Shoe of the Day at Paris Men’s Fashion Week: Valentino’s Mixed-Media Sneakers

Men in Heels, New Hermès Sneakers and More From Paris Fashion Week