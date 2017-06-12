The Craziest Shoes From London Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018

View Slideshow Charles Jeffrey Loverboy spring '18 collection. REX Shutterstock

The spring ’18 men’s shows officially kicked off at London Fashion Week this weekend, and we’re taking a closer look at the wackiest shoes that hit the runways. London-based designers embraced experimental shoe collections this season, from psychedelic prints to shoes made out of recycled plastic bottles.

John Lawrence Sullivan’s latest collection includes chunky below-the-knee wader boots (seen below), which are given more of a fashion spin in punchy red.

John Lawrence Sullivan spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Never one to dissapoint, Andreas Kronthaler’s latest collection for Vivienne Westwood includes shoes made out of recycled plastic bottles. Flattened bottles are used as the soles, which are secured onto the foot via wrap-tied roping.

Vivienne Westwood spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Other highlights from the London shows include Charles Jeffrey Loverboy‘s theatrical men’s collection. The show features below-the-knee boots in psychedelic painted prints, platform lace-ups and extreme combat boots.

Meanwhile, Cottweiler and Reebok‘s latest collaboration includes super-chunky sneakers. Talk about an ankle workout.

For more crazy shoes, click through the gallery.

