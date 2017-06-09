Crazy Shoes on the Runway at Graduate Fashion Week in London

View Slideshow Shoes on the runway at Graduate Fashion Week London on June 7. REX Shutterstock

Graduate Fashion Week in London is a showcase of top design talent coming out of universities around the U.K., and these students create some truly impressive designs.

This year, Christopher Bailey of Burberry was named a lifetime patron — Bailey was the first winner 26 years ago of what is now endowed as the Graduate Fashion Week Gold Award. Victoria Beckham and Vivienne Westwood were also named lifetime patrons.

During the shows this week, there was an impressive range of ready-to-wear, but the accessories arguably may have been even better. There were platforms done in a shape reminiscent of Alexander McQueen’s infamous Armadillo shoe, reimagined with a black rubber ribbed sole.

There were also colorblock sandals with a heel that looked like it might spring the wearer off the ground. In one show, models strapped their simple white sneakers on top of precarious cutout wooden platforms.

Graduate Fashion Week offers up lots of awards for the designers, including the Christopher Bailey Gold Award, which comes with a nearly $13,000 prize.

Click through the gallery to see some of the craziest shoes from the Graduate Fashion Week runways.

