Five Spring 2017 Shoe Trends That Turned ‘Ugly’ Styles Into Chic Shoes

Dries Van Noten spring '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Designers love to shock and awe. And for spring ’17, that attitude definitely marched on, with labels showcasing surprising footwear collections that aimed to turn the “ugly” into something, well, chic.

For five shocking runway shoe trends, read on:

Crocs

Wait — Crocs on the runway? Yes, Crocs. For spring ’17, Christopher Kane collaborated with Crocs on a series of runway shoes, which saw the designer embellish the rubber styles with crystals.

Christopher Kane x Crocs. FN Staff.

Christopher Kane x Crocs collaboration at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock.

Flip-Flops

Do not — we repeat — do not wear these to the beach. Luxury brands gave the flip-flop sandal a high-end spin for spring ’17, adding details such as beading or metal chains. We saw it on the runway at Dries Van Noten, Alexander Wang and Lanvin.

Dries Van Noten spring ’17 collection. Delphine Achard/Fairchild.

Lanvin spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Alexander Wang spring ’17 collection. Giovanni Giannoni/Fairchild.

Plastic Shoes

Get ready to sweat. Plastic boots — either ankle or thigh-high silhouettes — are trending, thanks to Kanye West’s Yeezy collections, which does the style virtually every season. (More on his Yeezy Season Four collection here.) Last year, Loewe showed clear-heeled sandals with plastic pants.

Yeezy Season 4 clear boots. FN Staff.

Yeezy Season 3 PVC ankle boot. Courtesy Photo.

Loewe spring ’16 runway collection. REX Shutterstock.

Feathers and Fur

At least they’re cozy. While Gucci ignited the craze with its fur-lined loafers, other luxury brands such as Prada have followed up with their own take. For spring ’17, Prada debuted marabou-feathered sandals.

Prada’s spring ’17 collection at Milan Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Prada’s spring ’17 collection at Milan Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Mega Platforms

Good balance is required. Stacked platforms were a major trend for spring ’17. For his raver-inspired collection, Marc Jacobs debuted an entire collection of sky-high platforms. We also saw platform wedges at Miu Miu, Gucci and Rochas.

Marc Jacobs spring ’17 platforms. Rodin Banica/Fairchild.

Gucci’s resort ’17 collection. Giovanni Giannoni.

Miu Miu spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Rochas spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Want more fashion week coverage?

Kanye West Will Show Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week

The Top Sneakers From New York Fashion Week Men’s Fall 2017

All the Celebrities in the Front Row at New York Fashion Week: Men’s

The Top Fall 2017 Men’s Shoes From New York Fashion Week

Christian Siriano Shares His Hidden Talent & Pre-Fashion Week Ritual