The Craziest Shoes from Haute Couture Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow Ralph and Russo fall '17 haute couture collection. REX Shutterstock

You can always count on Haute Couture week for some fun over-the-top fashion. The fall ’17 collections certainly didn’t disappoint; designers showed extremely bold footwear styles. (Given couture shoes are never big commercial successes, we tend to see labels take the most risks with them.)

Jean-Paul Gaultier’s latest couture collection, among other components, included shaggy après-ski boots that had skyscraper platforms. They came in classic white or beige fur, as well as punchy red colorways (as seen below).

Jean-Paul Gaultier fall ’17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

At Viktor & Rolf, the shoes were all satin ruffles and bows. But the real wacky fashion was the giant doll heads that models sported with the looks. Talk about making a statement.

Meanwhile at Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld showed the label’s signature fur looks, extending it down to the shoes with furry pom-poms. At Margiela, Western-style boots were amped up in colorful metallics.

For more crazy shoes, click through the gallery.

