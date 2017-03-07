The Craziest Runway Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow Balenciaga fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

That’s a wrap for Paris Fashion Week. The last city of fashion month — preceded by New York, London and Milan — offered an emphasis on luxurious, but totally unexpected, footwear collections. Designers embraced high-impact finishes for fall ’17 including shearling ski boots and sculptural heels.

Let’s run through the highlights. It was, of course, a boot-heavy season. At Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton debuted studded moto boots with extended backs (like a shoe mohawk, if you will). Her shoe collection also included intricate needlepoint prints and fringed yarn details.

Alexander McQueen fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Hermes broke away from its classic minimal aesthetic this season. The luxurious fashion house instead played with combat boots, which were laced up just below the knee. On the other end of the spectrum, Rihanna’s third Fenty x Puma collection also offered extreme lace-up boots.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

There was an emphasis on shape this season. Dries Van Noten focused on heel interest, showing heels that were angled or made out of carved Lucite. At Miu Miu, Miuccia Prada showed shaggy fur boots in sprightly colors.

Demna Gvasalia continued his spandex vision at Balenciaga. He once again showed stretchy pointy boots in neon colors such as green and orange.

Dries Van Noten fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Miu Miu fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

