The Craziest Runway Shoes From New York Fashion Week Fall 2017

Designers didn’t hold back with their shoe collections this season. The fall ’17 shows at New York Fashion Week — which ends tomorrow — offered a bevy of experimental footwear styles this week, ranging from staggering platforms to neon colorways.
Jeremy Scott sent out his usual blazing lineup of shoes. The collection included below-the-knee platform boots in glitter or crushed velvet, as well as zebra-printed pumps.
At Libertine, suede boots had floral embroidery and western detailing. Gypsy Sport collaborated with Nekedi on outdoorsy shoes, which were styled with ruffled socks.
It was also a season of bold designer debuts. At Calvin Klein, Raf Simons showed his first collection, which included architectural pumps with PVC detailing. The backs were folded like origami. Meanwhile, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s first collection for Oscar de la Renta included crystal-covered stiletto boots.
For more crazy runway shoes, click through the gallery.
Want more fashion week stories?
All the New York Fashion Week Shows Bella Hadid Has Walked in So Far
Coach Ready to Wear Fall 2017 at New York Fashion Week
Alice + Olivia Serve Up Feminist Vibes at New York Fashion Week
Tory Burch Ready-to-Wear Fall 2017 at New York FashionWeek