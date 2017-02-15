The Craziest Runway Shoes From New York Fashion Week Fall 2017

Calvin Klein Fall 2017 View Slideshow
Calvin Klein fall '17 collection.
Designers didn’t hold back with their shoe collections this season. The fall ’17 shows at New York Fashion Week — which ends tomorrow — offered a bevy of experimental footwear styles this week, ranging from staggering platforms to neon colorways.

Jeremy Scott sent out his usual blazing lineup of shoes. The collection included below-the-knee platform boots in glitter or crushed velvet, as well as zebra-printed pumps.

At Libertine, suede boots had floral embroidery and western detailing. Gypsy Sport collaborated with Nekedi on outdoorsy shoes, which were styled with ruffled socks.

It was also a season of bold designer debuts. At Calvin Klein, Raf Simons showed his first collection, which included architectural pumps with PVC detailing. The backs were folded like origami. Meanwhile, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s first collection for Oscar de la Renta included crystal-covered stiletto boots.

For more crazy runway shoes, click through the gallery.

