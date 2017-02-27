The Craziest Runway Shoes From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow Emilio Pucci fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

We’ve rounded up the craziest shoes from London Fashion Week, and now we’re onto Milan, which ends today. The fall ’17 runways offered a bevy of experimental footwear designs at Milan Fashion Week this past week. Luxury labels embraced over-the-top finishes such as shaggy fur, sculptural heels and sparkly embellishments.

Of course, pure fun was the footwear attitude at Prada. Designer Miuccia Prada played with shaggy shearling boots and feathered sandals. Color-blocked pumps had heels with hammered gold detailing. Meanwhile, Etro continued the shearling message with its Himalayan-inspired collection.

MSGM fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Prada fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele continued his quirky message for the brand. This season, the designer showed patent pumps with curved heels and pearl embellishments. At Fendi, the boots went over-the-knee in a crushed velvet material.

A new crop of designer debuts started the season with a bang. At Salvatore Ferragamo, Paul Andrew resurrected the Italian label’s architectural F heel. Over at Marni, Francesco Risso showed boots with fur peeking out at the top.

Fendi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Gucci fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For more crazy shoes, click through the gallery.

Want more fashion month coverage?

Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017

Santoni Is Getting Into Clothes & Casadei Shows Boots in Colorful Fur for Fall 2017

Etro Shows Shoes You Might Wear on a Himalayan Trek for Fall 2017

N°21 Shows Retro Heels With Paste Jewelry and Pearls forFall 2017

All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at London Fashion Week Fall 2017